500 Kuwaiti dinars to Singapore dollars

Convert KWD to SGD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = S$4.316 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:10
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 KWD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.31574.3917
Low4.19844.1984
Average4.24934.2806
Change1.98%-1.73%
View full history

1 KWD to SGD stats

The performance of KWD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3157 and a 30 day low of 4.1984. This means the 30 day average was 4.2493. The change for KWD to SGD was 1.98.

The performance of KWD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3917 and a 90 day low of 4.1984. This means the 90 day average was 4.2806. The change for KWD to SGD was -1.73.

Track market ratesView KWD to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0520.92817.7921.5081.6671,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3490.044
1 EUR1.07890.62119.1821.6261.7971,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1310.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Singapore Dollar
1 KWD4.31565 SGD
5 KWD21.57825 SGD
10 KWD43.15650 SGD
20 KWD86.31300 SGD
50 KWD215.78250 SGD
100 KWD431.56500 SGD
250 KWD1,078.91250 SGD
500 KWD2,157.82500 SGD
1000 KWD4,315.65000 SGD
2000 KWD8,631.30000 SGD
5000 KWD21,578.25000 SGD
10000 KWD43,156.50000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SGD0.23172 KWD
5 SGD1.15858 KWD
10 SGD2.31715 KWD
20 SGD4.63430 KWD
50 SGD11.58575 KWD
100 SGD23.17150 KWD
250 SGD57.92875 KWD
500 SGD115.85750 KWD
1000 SGD231.71500 KWD
2000 SGD463.43000 KWD
5000 SGD1,158.57500 KWD
10000 SGD2,317.15000 KWD