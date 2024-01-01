1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Seychellois rupees

Convert KWD to SCR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₨44.24 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:06
KWD to SCR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SCR
1 KWD to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High48.976049.0530
Low43.186442.8802
Average45.624445.3528
Change-2.64%-0.40%
1 KWD to SCR stats

The performance of KWD to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 48.9760 and a 30 day low of 43.1864. This means the 30 day average was 45.6244. The change for KWD to SCR was -2.64.

The performance of KWD to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 49.0530 and a 90 day low of 42.8802. This means the 90 day average was 45.3528. The change for KWD to SCR was -0.40.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 KWD44.24090 SCR
5 KWD221.20450 SCR
10 KWD442.40900 SCR
20 KWD884.81800 SCR
50 KWD2,212.04500 SCR
100 KWD4,424.09000 SCR
250 KWD11,060.22500 SCR
500 KWD22,120.45000 SCR
1000 KWD44,240.90000 SCR
2000 KWD88,481.80000 SCR
5000 KWD221,204.50000 SCR
10000 KWD442,409.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SCR0.02260 KWD
5 SCR0.11302 KWD
10 SCR0.22603 KWD
20 SCR0.45207 KWD
50 SCR1.13018 KWD
100 SCR2.26035 KWD
250 SCR5.65087 KWD
500 SCR11.30175 KWD
1000 SCR22.60350 KWD
2000 SCR45.20700 KWD
5000 SCR113.01750 KWD
10000 SCR226.03500 KWD