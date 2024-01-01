5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Paraguayan guaranis

ك1.000 KWD = ₲25,960 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:55
KWD to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PYG
1 KWD to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25,954.600025,954.6000
Low25,431.200024,698.0000
Average25,577.563325,211.2356
Change1.73%4.78%
1 KWD to PYG stats

The performance of KWD to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25,954.6000 and a 30 day low of 25,431.2000. This means the 30 day average was 25,577.5633. The change for KWD to PYG was 1.73.

The performance of KWD to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25,954.6000 and a 90 day low of 24,698.0000. This means the 90 day average was 25,211.2356. The change for KWD to PYG was 4.78.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Paraguayan Guarani
1 KWD25,955.10000 PYG
5 KWD129,775.50000 PYG
10 KWD259,551.00000 PYG
20 KWD519,102.00000 PYG
50 KWD1,297,755.00000 PYG
100 KWD2,595,510.00000 PYG
250 KWD6,488,775.00000 PYG
500 KWD12,977,550.00000 PYG
1000 KWD25,955,100.00000 PYG
2000 KWD51,910,200.00000 PYG
5000 KWD129,775,500.00000 PYG
10000 KWD259,551,000.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PYG0.00004 KWD
5 PYG0.00019 KWD
10 PYG0.00039 KWD
20 PYG0.00077 KWD
50 PYG0.00193 KWD
100 PYG0.00385 KWD
250 PYG0.00963 KWD
500 PYG0.01926 KWD
1000 PYG0.03853 KWD
2000 PYG0.07706 KWD
5000 PYG0.19264 KWD
10000 PYG0.38528 KWD