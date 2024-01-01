500 Kuwaiti dinars to Norwegian kroner

Convert KWD to NOK at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = kr35.82 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
KWD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NOK
1 KWD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.822736.0687
Low34.068134.0681
Average34.955135.0297
Change4.22%-0.68%
1 KWD to NOK stats

The performance of KWD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.8227 and a 30 day low of 34.0681. This means the 30 day average was 34.9551. The change for KWD to NOK was 4.22.

The performance of KWD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.0687 and a 90 day low of 34.0681. This means the 90 day average was 35.0297. The change for KWD to NOK was -0.68.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Norwegian Krone
1 KWD35.82100 NOK
5 KWD179.10500 NOK
10 KWD358.21000 NOK
20 KWD716.42000 NOK
50 KWD1,791.05000 NOK
100 KWD3,582.10000 NOK
250 KWD8,955.25000 NOK
500 KWD17,910.50000 NOK
1000 KWD35,821.00000 NOK
2000 KWD71,642.00000 NOK
5000 KWD179,105.00000 NOK
10000 KWD358,210.00000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NOK0.02792 KWD
5 NOK0.13958 KWD
10 NOK0.27917 KWD
20 NOK0.55833 KWD
50 NOK1.39583 KWD
100 NOK2.79166 KWD
250 NOK6.97915 KWD
500 NOK13.95830 KWD
1000 NOK27.91660 KWD
2000 NOK55.83320 KWD
5000 NOK139.58300 KWD
10000 NOK279.16600 KWD