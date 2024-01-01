20 Kuwaiti dinars to Nigerian nairas

Convert KWD to NGN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₦5,578 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:37
KWD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 KWD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,577.96005,577.9600
Low5,394.54005,128.6700
Average5,473.93805,336.1093
Change1.74%6.09%
1 KWD to NGN stats

The performance of KWD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,577.9600 and a 30 day low of 5,394.5400. This means the 30 day average was 5,473.9380. The change for KWD to NGN was 1.74.

The performance of KWD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,577.9600 and a 90 day low of 5,128.6700. This means the 90 day average was 5,336.1093. The change for KWD to NGN was 6.09.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0690.92717.7951.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.648119.1871.6251.7961,844.213.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1160.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 KWD5,577.96000 NGN
5 KWD27,889.80000 NGN
10 KWD55,779.60000 NGN
20 KWD111,559.20000 NGN
50 KWD278,898.00000 NGN
100 KWD557,796.00000 NGN
250 KWD1,394,490.00000 NGN
500 KWD2,788,980.00000 NGN
1000 KWD5,577,960.00000 NGN
2000 KWD11,155,920.00000 NGN
5000 KWD27,889,800.00000 NGN
10000 KWD55,779,600.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NGN0.00018 KWD
5 NGN0.00090 KWD
10 NGN0.00179 KWD
20 NGN0.00359 KWD
50 NGN0.00896 KWD
100 NGN0.01793 KWD
250 NGN0.04482 KWD
500 NGN0.08964 KWD
1000 NGN0.17928 KWD
2000 NGN0.35855 KWD
5000 NGN0.89639 KWD
10000 NGN1.79277 KWD