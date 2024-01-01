250 Kuwaiti dinars to Mozambican meticals

Convert KWD to MZN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = MT208.3 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
KWD to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MZN
1 KWD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High209.4290209.5970
Low207.2980207.2980
Average208.5547208.7628
Change-0.52%-0.24%
1 KWD to MZN stats

The performance of KWD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 209.4290 and a 30 day low of 207.2980. This means the 30 day average was 208.5547. The change for KWD to MZN was -0.52.

The performance of KWD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 209.5970 and a 90 day low of 207.2980. This means the 90 day average was 208.7628. The change for KWD to MZN was -0.24.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 KWD208.33400 MZN
5 KWD1,041.67000 MZN
10 KWD2,083.34000 MZN
20 KWD4,166.68000 MZN
50 KWD10,416.70000 MZN
100 KWD20,833.40000 MZN
250 KWD52,083.50000 MZN
500 KWD104,167.00000 MZN
1000 KWD208,334.00000 MZN
2000 KWD416,668.00000 MZN
5000 KWD1,041,670.00000 MZN
10000 KWD2,083,340.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MZN0.00480 KWD
5 MZN0.02400 KWD
10 MZN0.04800 KWD
20 MZN0.09600 KWD
50 MZN0.24000 KWD
100 MZN0.48000 KWD
250 MZN1.19999 KWD
500 MZN2.39999 KWD
1000 MZN4.79997 KWD
2000 MZN9.59994 KWD
5000 MZN23.99985 KWD
10000 MZN47.99970 KWD