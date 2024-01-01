5 Kuwaiti dinars to Mexican pesos

Convert KWD to MXN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Mex$64.70 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
KWD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 KWD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High65.146565.7799
Low62.897160.2972
Average63.897163.2961
Change1.59%7.26%
1 KWD to MXN stats

The performance of KWD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 65.1465 and a 30 day low of 62.8971. This means the 30 day average was 63.8971. The change for KWD to MXN was 1.59.

The performance of KWD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 65.7799 and a 90 day low of 60.2972. This means the 90 day average was 63.2961. The change for KWD to MXN was 7.26.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 KWD64.70340 MXN
5 KWD323.51700 MXN
10 KWD647.03400 MXN
20 KWD1,294.06800 MXN
50 KWD3,235.17000 MXN
100 KWD6,470.34000 MXN
250 KWD16,175.85000 MXN
500 KWD32,351.70000 MXN
1000 KWD64,703.40000 MXN
2000 KWD129,406.80000 MXN
5000 KWD323,517.00000 MXN
10000 KWD647,034.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MXN0.01546 KWD
5 MXN0.07728 KWD
10 MXN0.15455 KWD
20 MXN0.30910 KWD
50 MXN0.77276 KWD
100 MXN1.54551 KWD
250 MXN3.86378 KWD
500 MXN7.72755 KWD
1000 MXN15.45510 KWD
2000 MXN30.91020 KWD
5000 MXN77.27550 KWD
10000 MXN154.55100 KWD