2,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert KWD to MVR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = MVR49.86 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27
KWD to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MVR
1 KWD to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.516350.5345
Low49.572249.5722
Average50.108950.1170
Change0.04%-1.01%
1 KWD to MVR stats

The performance of KWD to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.5163 and a 30 day low of 49.5722. This means the 30 day average was 50.1089. The change for KWD to MVR was 0.04.

The performance of KWD to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.5345 and a 90 day low of 49.5722. This means the 90 day average was 50.1170. The change for KWD to MVR was -1.01.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KWD49.86070 MVR
5 KWD249.30350 MVR
10 KWD498.60700 MVR
20 KWD997.21400 MVR
50 KWD2,493.03500 MVR
100 KWD4,986.07000 MVR
250 KWD12,465.17500 MVR
500 KWD24,930.35000 MVR
1000 KWD49,860.70000 MVR
2000 KWD99,721.40000 MVR
5000 KWD249,303.50000 MVR
10000 KWD498,607.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MVR0.02006 KWD
5 MVR0.10028 KWD
10 MVR0.20056 KWD
20 MVR0.40112 KWD
50 MVR1.00280 KWD
100 MVR2.00559 KWD
250 MVR5.01398 KWD
500 MVR10.02795 KWD
1000 MVR20.05590 KWD
2000 MVR40.11180 KWD
5000 MVR100.27950 KWD
10000 MVR200.55900 KWD