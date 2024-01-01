10 Kuwaiti dinars to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert KWD to KYD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = $2.674 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:05
KWD to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KYD
1 KWD to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.68852.6892
Low2.67332.6733
Average2.67892.6821
Change-0.52%-0.26%
1 KWD to KYD stats

The performance of KWD to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.6885 and a 30 day low of 2.6733. This means the 30 day average was 2.6789. The change for KWD to KYD was -0.52.

The performance of KWD to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.6892 and a 90 day low of 2.6733. This means the 90 day average was 2.6821. The change for KWD to KYD was -0.26.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.070.92717.7921.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3450.044
1 EUR1.07890.641119.1821.6251.7961,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1310.206

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 KWD2.67415 KYD
5 KWD13.37075 KYD
10 KWD26.74150 KYD
20 KWD53.48300 KYD
50 KWD133.70750 KYD
100 KWD267.41500 KYD
250 KWD668.53750 KYD
500 KWD1,337.07500 KYD
1000 KWD2,674.15000 KYD
2000 KWD5,348.30000 KYD
5000 KWD13,370.75000 KYD
10000 KWD26,741.50000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KYD0.37395 KWD
5 KYD1.86975 KWD
10 KYD3.73951 KWD
20 KYD7.47902 KWD
50 KYD18.69755 KWD
100 KYD37.39510 KWD
250 KYD93.48775 KWD
500 KYD186.97550 KWD
1000 KYD373.95100 KWD
2000 KYD747.90200 KWD
5000 KYD1,869.75500 KWD
10000 KYD3,739.51000 KWD