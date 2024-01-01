1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Cambodian riels

Convert KWD to KHR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ៛13,240 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
KWD to KHR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KHR
1 KWD to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13,333.400013,467.8000
Low13,235.200013,235.2000
Average13,275.310013,337.2922
Change-0.66%-1.32%
1 KWD to KHR stats

The performance of KWD to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13,333.4000 and a 30 day low of 13,235.2000. This means the 30 day average was 13,275.3100. The change for KWD to KHR was -0.66.

The performance of KWD to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13,467.8000 and a 90 day low of 13,235.2000. This means the 90 day average was 13,337.2922. The change for KWD to KHR was -1.32.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cambodian Riel
1 KWD13,244.80000 KHR
5 KWD66,224.00000 KHR
10 KWD132,448.00000 KHR
20 KWD264,896.00000 KHR
50 KWD662,240.00000 KHR
100 KWD1,324,480.00000 KHR
250 KWD3,311,200.00000 KHR
500 KWD6,622,400.00000 KHR
1000 KWD13,244,800.00000 KHR
2000 KWD26,489,600.00000 KHR
5000 KWD66,224,000.00000 KHR
10000 KWD132,448,000.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 KHR0.00008 KWD
5 KHR0.00038 KWD
10 KHR0.00076 KWD
20 KHR0.00151 KWD
50 KHR0.00378 KWD
100 KHR0.00755 KWD
250 KHR0.01888 KWD
500 KHR0.03775 KWD
1000 KHR0.07550 KWD
2000 KHR0.15100 KWD
5000 KHR0.37751 KWD
10000 KHR0.75501 KWD