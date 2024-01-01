50 Kuwaiti dinars to Jamaican dollars

Convert KWD to JMD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = J$514.3 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 KWD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High517.2790517.2790
Low513.1480510.1170
Average514.9736513.5646
Change0.15%0.54%
View full history

1 KWD to JMD stats

The performance of KWD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 517.2790 and a 30 day low of 513.1480. This means the 30 day average was 514.9736. The change for KWD to JMD was 0.15.

The performance of KWD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 517.2790 and a 90 day low of 510.1170. This means the 90 day average was 513.5646. The change for KWD to JMD was 0.54.

Track market ratesView KWD to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1060.92717.7891.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3360.044
1 EUR1.07890.691119.1821.6251.7961,844.293.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7280.05210.0850.09496.1480.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 KWD514.27600 JMD
5 KWD2,571.38000 JMD
10 KWD5,142.76000 JMD
20 KWD10,285.52000 JMD
50 KWD25,713.80000 JMD
100 KWD51,427.60000 JMD
250 KWD128,569.00000 JMD
500 KWD257,138.00000 JMD
1000 KWD514,276.00000 JMD
2000 KWD1,028,552.00000 JMD
5000 KWD2,571,380.00000 JMD
10000 KWD5,142,760.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 JMD0.00194 KWD
5 JMD0.00972 KWD
10 JMD0.01944 KWD
20 JMD0.03889 KWD
50 JMD0.09722 KWD
100 JMD0.19445 KWD
250 JMD0.48612 KWD
500 JMD0.97224 KWD
1000 JMD1.94448 KWD
2000 JMD3.88896 KWD
5000 JMD9.72240 KWD
10000 JMD19.44480 KWD