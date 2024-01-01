20 Kuwaiti dinars to Ethiopian birrs

Convert KWD to ETB at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = Br388.9 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:18
KWD to ETB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ETB
1 KWD to ETBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High394.1870394.1870
Low385.1020188.4090
Average387.9702352.0345
Change0.83%105.89%
1 KWD to ETB stats

The performance of KWD to ETB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 394.1870 and a 30 day low of 385.1020. This means the 30 day average was 387.9702. The change for KWD to ETB was 0.83.

The performance of KWD to ETB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 394.1870 and a 90 day low of 188.4090. This means the 90 day average was 352.0345. The change for KWD to ETB was 105.89.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.1480.92717.81.5081.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3260.044
1 EUR1.07890.741119.1941.6261.7951,844.383.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.0890.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 KWD388.85900 ETB
5 KWD1,944.29500 ETB
10 KWD3,888.59000 ETB
20 KWD7,777.18000 ETB
50 KWD19,442.95000 ETB
100 KWD38,885.90000 ETB
250 KWD97,214.75000 ETB
500 KWD194,429.50000 ETB
1000 KWD388,859.00000 ETB
2000 KWD777,718.00000 ETB
5000 KWD1,944,295.00000 ETB
10000 KWD3,888,590.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ETB0.00257 KWD
5 ETB0.01286 KWD
10 ETB0.02572 KWD
20 ETB0.05143 KWD
50 ETB0.12858 KWD
100 ETB0.25716 KWD
250 ETB0.64291 KWD
500 ETB1.28581 KWD
1000 ETB2.57162 KWD
2000 ETB5.14324 KWD
5000 ETB12.85810 KWD
10000 ETB25.71620 KWD