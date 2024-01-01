10 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert KWD to BAM at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = KM5.915 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BAM
1 KWD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.91515.9335
Low5.72775.7197
Average5.81635.8095
Change2.51%0.38%
View full history

1 KWD to BAM stats

The performance of KWD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9151 and a 30 day low of 5.7277. This means the 30 day average was 5.8163. The change for KWD to BAM was 2.51.

The performance of KWD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.9335 and a 90 day low of 5.7197. This means the 90 day average was 5.8095. The change for KWD to BAM was 0.38.

Track market ratesView KWD to BAM chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0760.92717.7851.5071.6651,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3430.044
1 EUR1.07890.663119.1781.6251.7951,844.383.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7270.05210.0850.09496.1710.207

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 KWD5.91514 BAM
5 KWD29.57570 BAM
10 KWD59.15140 BAM
20 KWD118.30280 BAM
50 KWD295.75700 BAM
100 KWD591.51400 BAM
250 KWD1,478.78500 BAM
500 KWD2,957.57000 BAM
1000 KWD5,915.14000 BAM
2000 KWD11,830.28000 BAM
5000 KWD29,575.70000 BAM
10000 KWD59,151.40000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 BAM0.16906 KWD
5 BAM0.84529 KWD
10 BAM1.69058 KWD
20 BAM3.38116 KWD
50 BAM8.45290 KWD
100 BAM16.90580 KWD
250 BAM42.26450 KWD
500 BAM84.52900 KWD
1000 BAM169.05800 KWD
2000 BAM338.11600 KWD
5000 BAM845.29000 KWD
10000 BAM1,690.58000 KWD