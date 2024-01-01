50 South Korean wons to Vietnamese dongs

Convert KRW to VND at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₫18.41 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11
KRW to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

VND
1 KRW to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.781518.8680
Low18.267118.2654
Average18.473818.4908
Change-0.19%0.59%
1 KRW to VND stats

The performance of KRW to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.7815 and a 30 day low of 18.2671. This means the 30 day average was 18.4738. The change for KRW to VND was -0.19.

The performance of KRW to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.8680 and a 90 day low of 18.2654. This means the 90 day average was 18.4908. The change for KRW to VND was 0.59.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Vietnamese Dong
1 KRW18.40560 VND
5 KRW92.02800 VND
10 KRW184.05600 VND
20 KRW368.11200 VND
50 KRW920.28000 VND
100 KRW1,840.56000 VND
250 KRW4,601.40000 VND
500 KRW9,202.80000 VND
1000 KRW18,405.60000 VND
2000 KRW36,811.20000 VND
5000 KRW92,028.00000 VND
10000 KRW184,056.00000 VND
20000 KRW368,112.00000 VND
30000 KRW552,168.00000 VND
40000 KRW736,224.00000 VND
50000 KRW920,280.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / South Korean Won
1000 VND54.33140 KRW
2000 VND108.66280 KRW
5000 VND271.65700 KRW
10000 VND543.31400 KRW
20000 VND1,086.62800 KRW
50000 VND2,716.57000 KRW
100000 VND5,433.14000 KRW
200000 VND10,866.28000 KRW
500000 VND27,165.70000 KRW
1000000 VND54,331.40000 KRW
2000000 VND108,662.80000 KRW
5000000 VND271,657.00000 KRW