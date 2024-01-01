50,000 South Korean wons to Turkmenistani manats
Convert KRW to TMT at the real exchange rate
KRW to TMT conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00254 TMT
0
|1 KRW to TMT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0027
|0.0027
|Low
|0.0025
|0.0025
|Average
|0.0026
|0.0026
|Change
|-3.35%
|0.21%
|View full history
1 KRW to TMT stats
The performance of KRW to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0027 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for KRW to TMT was -3.35.
The performance of KRW to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0027 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0026. The change for KRW to TMT was 0.21.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Turkmenistani Manat
|1 KRW
|0.00254 TMT
|5 KRW
|0.01268 TMT
|10 KRW
|0.02535 TMT
|20 KRW
|0.05071 TMT
|50 KRW
|0.12677 TMT
|100 KRW
|0.25353 TMT
|250 KRW
|0.63383 TMT
|500 KRW
|1.26767 TMT
|1000 KRW
|2.53533 TMT
|2000 KRW
|5.07066 TMT
|5000 KRW
|12.67665 TMT
|10000 KRW
|25.35330 TMT
|20000 KRW
|50.70660 TMT
|30000 KRW
|76.05990 TMT
|40000 KRW
|101.41320 TMT
|50000 KRW
|126.76650 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / South Korean Won
|1 TMT
|394.42600 KRW
|5 TMT
|1,972.13000 KRW
|10 TMT
|3,944.26000 KRW
|20 TMT
|7,888.52000 KRW
|50 TMT
|19,721.30000 KRW
|100 TMT
|39,442.60000 KRW
|250 TMT
|98,606.50000 KRW
|500 TMT
|197,213.00000 KRW
|1000 TMT
|394,426.00000 KRW
|2000 TMT
|788,852.00000 KRW
|5000 TMT
|1,972,130.00000 KRW
|10000 TMT
|3,944,260.00000 KRW