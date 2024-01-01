50,000 South Korean wons to Surinamese dollars

Convert KRW to SRD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $0.02381 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SRD
1 KRW to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02400.0240
Low0.02220.0210
Average0.02330.0222
Change7.19%13.07%
View full history

1 KRW to SRD stats

The performance of KRW to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0240 and a 30 day low of 0.0222. This means the 30 day average was 0.0233. The change for KRW to SRD was 7.19.

The performance of KRW to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0240 and a 90 day low of 0.0210. This means the 90 day average was 0.0222. The change for KRW to SRD was 13.07.

Track market ratesView KRW to SRD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77384.0741.3237.13
1 EUR1.07911.4921.6270.83490.6781.4277.69
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7620.9565.153
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7490.8774.728

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Surinamese Dollar
1 KRW0.02381 SRD
5 KRW0.11903 SRD
10 KRW0.23806 SRD
20 KRW0.47611 SRD
50 KRW1.19028 SRD
100 KRW2.38056 SRD
250 KRW5.95140 SRD
500 KRW11.90280 SRD
1000 KRW23.80560 SRD
2000 KRW47.61120 SRD
5000 KRW119.02800 SRD
10000 KRW238.05600 SRD
20000 KRW476.11200 SRD
30000 KRW714.16800 SRD
40000 KRW952.22400 SRD
50000 KRW1,190.28000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / South Korean Won
1 SRD42.00700 KRW
5 SRD210.03500 KRW
10 SRD420.07000 KRW
20 SRD840.14000 KRW
50 SRD2,100.35000 KRW
100 SRD4,200.70000 KRW
250 SRD10,501.75000 KRW
500 SRD21,003.50000 KRW
1000 SRD42,007.00000 KRW
2000 SRD84,014.00000 KRW
5000 SRD210,035.00000 KRW
10000 SRD420,070.00000 KRW