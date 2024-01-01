50,000 South Korean wons to Rwandan francs

Convert KRW to RWF at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = R₣0.9814 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:43
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to RWF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RWF
1 KRW to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.02561.0256
Low0.98140.9492
Average1.00370.9919
Change-2.42%3.21%
View full history

1 KRW to RWF stats

The performance of KRW to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0256 and a 30 day low of 0.9814. This means the 30 day average was 1.0037. The change for KRW to RWF was -2.42.

The performance of KRW to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0256 and a 90 day low of 0.9492. This means the 90 day average was 0.9919. The change for KRW to RWF was 3.21.

Track market ratesView KRW to RWF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.651.4267.687
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7580.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7450.8774.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Rwandan Franc
1 KRW0.98139 RWF
5 KRW4.90694 RWF
10 KRW9.81388 RWF
20 KRW19.62776 RWF
50 KRW49.06940 RWF
100 KRW98.13880 RWF
250 KRW245.34700 RWF
500 KRW490.69400 RWF
1000 KRW981.38800 RWF
2000 KRW1,962.77600 RWF
5000 KRW4,906.94000 RWF
10000 KRW9,813.88000 RWF
20000 KRW19,627.76000 RWF
30000 KRW29,441.64000 RWF
40000 KRW39,255.52000 RWF
50000 KRW49,069.40000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / South Korean Won
1 RWF1.01896 KRW
5 RWF5.09480 KRW
10 RWF10.18960 KRW
20 RWF20.37920 KRW
50 RWF50.94800 KRW
100 RWF101.89600 KRW
250 RWF254.74000 KRW
500 RWF509.48000 KRW
1000 RWF1,018.96000 KRW
2000 RWF2,037.92000 KRW
5000 RWF5,094.80000 KRW
10000 RWF10,189.60000 KRW