30,000 South Korean wons to Rwandan francs
Convert KRW to RWF at the real exchange rate
KRW to RWF conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.98139 RWF
0
|1 KRW to RWF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.0256
|1.0256
|Low
|0.9814
|0.9492
|Average
|1.0037
|0.9919
|Change
|-2.42%
|3.21%
|View full history
1 KRW to RWF stats
The performance of KRW to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0256 and a 30 day low of 0.9814. This means the 30 day average was 1.0037. The change for KRW to RWF was -2.42.
The performance of KRW to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0256 and a 90 day low of 0.9492. This means the 90 day average was 0.9919. The change for KRW to RWF was 3.21.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Rwandan Franc
|1 KRW
|0.98139 RWF
|5 KRW
|4.90694 RWF
|10 KRW
|9.81388 RWF
|20 KRW
|19.62776 RWF
|50 KRW
|49.06940 RWF
|100 KRW
|98.13880 RWF
|250 KRW
|245.34700 RWF
|500 KRW
|490.69400 RWF
|1000 KRW
|981.38800 RWF
|2000 KRW
|1,962.77600 RWF
|5000 KRW
|4,906.94000 RWF
|10000 KRW
|9,813.88000 RWF
|20000 KRW
|19,627.76000 RWF
|30000 KRW
|29,441.64000 RWF
|40000 KRW
|39,255.52000 RWF
|50000 KRW
|49,069.40000 RWF