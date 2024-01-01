40,000 South Korean wons to Omani rials

Convert KRW to OMR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ر.ع.0.0002789 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:36
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

OMR
1 KRW to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00030.0003
Low0.00030.0003
Average0.00030.0003
Change-3.34%0.21%
View full history

1 KRW to OMR stats

The performance of KRW to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0003 and a 30 day low of 0.0003. This means the 30 day average was 0.0003. The change for KRW to OMR was -3.34.

The performance of KRW to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0003 and a 90 day low of 0.0003. This means the 90 day average was 0.0003. The change for KRW to OMR was 0.21.

Track market ratesView KRW to OMR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0521.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.6251.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7380.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7220.8774.727

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Omani Rial
1 KRW0.00028 OMR
5 KRW0.00139 OMR
10 KRW0.00279 OMR
20 KRW0.00558 OMR
50 KRW0.01394 OMR
100 KRW0.02789 OMR
250 KRW0.06972 OMR
500 KRW0.13945 OMR
1000 KRW0.27890 OMR
2000 KRW0.55779 OMR
5000 KRW1.39448 OMR
10000 KRW2.78895 OMR
20000 KRW5.57790 OMR
30000 KRW8.36685 OMR
40000 KRW11.15580 OMR
50000 KRW13.94475 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / South Korean Won
1 OMR3,585.58000 KRW
5 OMR17,927.90000 KRW
10 OMR35,855.80000 KRW
20 OMR71,711.60000 KRW
50 OMR179,279.00000 KRW
100 OMR358,558.00000 KRW
250 OMR896,395.00000 KRW
500 OMR1,792,790.00000 KRW
1000 OMR3,585,580.00000 KRW
2000 OMR7,171,160.00000 KRW
5000 OMR17,927,900.00000 KRW
10000 OMR35,855,800.00000 KRW