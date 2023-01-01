1 South Korean won to Omani rials

1.00000 KRW = 0.00030 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
1 USD10.91281.334951.477870.78861283.13951.329457.13485
1 EUR1.0955511.46251.619080.86394591.08351.456487.81658
1 CAD0.7490920.68375911.107060.59074362.27910.995885.34466
1 AUD0.676650.6176350.90329410.53361556.25630.8995724.8278

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Omani Rial
1 KRW0.00030 OMR
5 KRW0.00148 OMR
10 KRW0.00296 OMR
20 KRW0.00592 OMR
50 KRW0.01481 OMR
100 KRW0.02962 OMR
250 KRW0.07404 OMR
500 KRW0.14808 OMR
1000 KRW0.29617 OMR
2000 KRW0.59233 OMR
5000 KRW1.48084 OMR
10000 KRW2.96167 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / South Korean Won
1 OMR3376.48000 KRW
5 OMR16882.40000 KRW
10 OMR33764.80000 KRW
20 OMR67529.60000 KRW
50 OMR168824.00000 KRW
100 OMR337648.00000 KRW
250 OMR844120.00000 KRW
500 OMR1688240.00000 KRW
1000 OMR3376480.00000 KRW
2000 OMR6752960.00000 KRW
5000 OMR16882400.00000 KRW
10000 OMR33764800.00000 KRW