20,000 South Korean wons to Macedonian denars
Convert KRW to MKD at the real exchange rate
KRW to MKD conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.04125 MKD
0
|1 KRW to MKD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0421
|0.0421
|Low
|0.0412
|0.0409
|Average
|0.0417
|0.0415
|Change
|-0.52%
|0.50%
|View full history
1 KRW to MKD stats
The performance of KRW to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0421 and a 30 day low of 0.0412. This means the 30 day average was 0.0417. The change for KRW to MKD was -0.52.
The performance of KRW to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0421 and a 90 day low of 0.0409. This means the 90 day average was 0.0415. The change for KRW to MKD was 0.50.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Macedonian Denar
|1 KRW
|0.04125 MKD
|5 KRW
|0.20624 MKD
|10 KRW
|0.41247 MKD
|20 KRW
|0.82495 MKD
|50 KRW
|2.06237 MKD
|100 KRW
|4.12474 MKD
|250 KRW
|10.31185 MKD
|500 KRW
|20.62370 MKD
|1000 KRW
|41.24740 MKD
|2000 KRW
|82.49480 MKD
|5000 KRW
|206.23700 MKD
|10000 KRW
|412.47400 MKD
|20000 KRW
|824.94800 MKD
|30000 KRW
|1,237.42200 MKD
|40000 KRW
|1,649.89600 MKD
|50000 KRW
|2,062.37000 MKD
|Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / South Korean Won
|1 MKD
|24.24400 KRW
|5 MKD
|121.22000 KRW
|10 MKD
|242.44000 KRW
|20 MKD
|484.88000 KRW
|50 MKD
|1,212.20000 KRW
|100 MKD
|2,424.40000 KRW
|250 MKD
|6,061.00000 KRW
|500 MKD
|12,122.00000 KRW
|1000 MKD
|24,244.00000 KRW
|2000 MKD
|48,488.00000 KRW
|5000 MKD
|121,220.00000 KRW
|10000 MKD
|242,440.00000 KRW