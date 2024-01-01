50,000 South Korean wons to Laotian kips

Convert KRW to LAK at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₭15.90 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 KRW to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.847216.8472
Low15.896415.8964
Average16.376816.4067
Change-3.96%-0.84%
View full history

1 KRW to LAK stats

The performance of KRW to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.8472 and a 30 day low of 15.8964. This means the 30 day average was 16.3768. The change for KRW to LAK was -3.96.

The performance of KRW to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.8472 and a 90 day low of 15.8964. This means the 90 day average was 16.4067. The change for KRW to LAK was -0.84.

Track market ratesView KRW to LAK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0511.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6321.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7370.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7130.8774.726

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Laotian Kip
1 KRW15.89640 LAK
5 KRW79.48200 LAK
10 KRW158.96400 LAK
20 KRW317.92800 LAK
50 KRW794.82000 LAK
100 KRW1,589.64000 LAK
250 KRW3,974.10000 LAK
500 KRW7,948.20000 LAK
1000 KRW15,896.40000 LAK
2000 KRW31,792.80000 LAK
5000 KRW79,482.00000 LAK
10000 KRW158,964.00000 LAK
20000 KRW317,928.00000 LAK
30000 KRW476,892.00000 LAK
40000 KRW635,856.00000 LAK
50000 KRW794,820.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / South Korean Won
1 LAK0.06291 KRW
5 LAK0.31454 KRW
10 LAK0.62907 KRW
20 LAK1.25815 KRW
50 LAK3.14537 KRW
100 LAK6.29074 KRW
250 LAK15.72685 KRW
500 LAK31.45370 KRW
1000 LAK62.90740 KRW
2000 LAK125.81480 KRW
5000 LAK314.53700 KRW
10000 LAK629.07400 KRW