50,000 South Korean wons to Hungarian forints

Convert KRW to HUF at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = Ft0.2708 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 KRW to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27350.2735
Low0.26580.2601
Average0.27050.2671
Change1.70%3.60%
View full history

1 KRW to HUF stats

The performance of KRW to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2735 and a 30 day low of 0.2658. This means the 30 day average was 0.2705. The change for KRW to HUF was 1.70.

The performance of KRW to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2735 and a 90 day low of 0.2601. This means the 90 day average was 0.2671. The change for KRW to HUF was 3.60.

Track market ratesView KRW to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0831.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6491.4267.687
1 CAD0.7220.6711.090.55960.7450.9565.151
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7090.8774.724

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Hungarian Forint
1 KRW0.27083 HUF
5 KRW1.35414 HUF
10 KRW2.70828 HUF
20 KRW5.41656 HUF
50 KRW13.54140 HUF
100 KRW27.08280 HUF
250 KRW67.70700 HUF
500 KRW135.41400 HUF
1000 KRW270.82800 HUF
2000 KRW541.65600 HUF
5000 KRW1,354.14000 HUF
10000 KRW2,708.28000 HUF
20000 KRW5,416.56000 HUF
30000 KRW8,124.84000 HUF
40000 KRW10,833.12000 HUF
50000 KRW13,541.40000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / South Korean Won
2000 HUF7,384.76000 KRW
5000 HUF18,461.90000 KRW
10000 HUF36,923.80000 KRW
15000 HUF55,385.70000 KRW
20000 HUF73,847.60000 KRW
30000 HUF110,771.40000 KRW
40000 HUF147,695.20000 KRW
50000 HUF184,619.00000 KRW
60000 HUF221,542.80000 KRW
100000 HUF369,238.00000 KRW
150000 HUF553,857.00000 KRW
200000 HUF738,476.00000 KRW