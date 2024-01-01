40,000 South Korean wons to Guyanaese dollars

Convert KRW to GYD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = GY$0.1510 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KRW to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GYD
1 KRW to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15970.1597
Low0.15100.1508
Average0.15540.1551
Change-3.49%0.03%
View full history

1 KRW to GYD stats

The performance of KRW to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1597 and a 30 day low of 0.1510. This means the 30 day average was 0.1554. The change for KRW to GYD was -3.49.

The performance of KRW to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1597 and a 90 day low of 0.1508. This means the 90 day average was 0.1551. The change for KRW to GYD was 0.03.

Track market ratesView KRW to GYD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.5090.77484.0791.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6421.4267.687
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7490.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7070.8774.724

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South Korean wons to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South Korean wons

KRW to USD

KRW to EUR

KRW to CAD

KRW to AUD

KRW to GBP

KRW to INR

KRW to SGD

KRW to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Guyanaese Dollar
1 KRW0.15102 GYD
5 KRW0.75508 GYD
10 KRW1.51016 GYD
20 KRW3.02032 GYD
50 KRW7.55080 GYD
100 KRW15.10160 GYD
250 KRW37.75400 GYD
500 KRW75.50800 GYD
1000 KRW151.01600 GYD
2000 KRW302.03200 GYD
5000 KRW755.08000 GYD
10000 KRW1,510.16000 GYD
20000 KRW3,020.32000 GYD
30000 KRW4,530.48000 GYD
40000 KRW6,040.64000 GYD
50000 KRW7,550.80000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / South Korean Won
1 GYD6.62182 KRW
5 GYD33.10910 KRW
10 GYD66.21820 KRW
20 GYD132.43640 KRW
50 GYD331.09100 KRW
100 GYD662.18200 KRW
250 GYD1,655.45500 KRW
500 GYD3,310.91000 KRW
1000 GYD6,621.82000 KRW
2000 GYD13,243.64000 KRW
5000 GYD33,109.10000 KRW
10000 GYD66,218.20000 KRW