30,000 South Korean wons to Algerian dinars

Convert KRW to DZD at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = دج0.09660 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53
KRW to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

DZD
1 KRW to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10090.1012
Low0.09660.0966
Average0.09880.0990
Change-2.69%-0.49%
1 KRW to DZD stats

The performance of KRW to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1009 and a 30 day low of 0.0966. This means the 30 day average was 0.0988. The change for KRW to DZD was -2.69.

The performance of KRW to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1012 and a 90 day low of 0.0966. This means the 90 day average was 0.0990. The change for KRW to DZD was -0.49.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5090.77484.0821.3237.128
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.6531.4267.685
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.7680.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.7130.8774.723

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Algerian Dinar
1 KRW0.09660 DZD
5 KRW0.48298 DZD
10 KRW0.96596 DZD
20 KRW1.93192 DZD
50 KRW4.82981 DZD
100 KRW9.65961 DZD
250 KRW24.14903 DZD
500 KRW48.29805 DZD
1000 KRW96.59610 DZD
2000 KRW193.19220 DZD
5000 KRW482.98050 DZD
10000 KRW965.96100 DZD
20000 KRW1,931.92200 DZD
30000 KRW2,897.88300 DZD
40000 KRW3,863.84400 DZD
50000 KRW4,829.80500 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / South Korean Won
1 DZD10.35240 KRW
5 DZD51.76200 KRW
10 DZD103.52400 KRW
20 DZD207.04800 KRW
50 DZD517.62000 KRW
100 DZD1,035.24000 KRW
250 DZD2,588.10000 KRW
500 DZD5,176.20000 KRW
1000 DZD10,352.40000 KRW
2000 DZD20,704.80000 KRW
5000 DZD51,762.00000 KRW
10000 DZD103,524.00000 KRW