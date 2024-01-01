40,000 South Korean wons to Botswanan pulas

Convert KRW to BWP at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = P0.009689 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
KRW to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BWP
1 KRW to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01000.0101
Low0.00970.0097
Average0.00980.0099
Change-1.55%-0.95%
1 KRW to BWP stats

The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0100 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for KRW to BWP was -1.55.

The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0101 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for KRW to BWP was -0.95.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Botswanan Pula
1 KRW0.00969 BWP
5 KRW0.04844 BWP
10 KRW0.09689 BWP
20 KRW0.19378 BWP
50 KRW0.48445 BWP
100 KRW0.96890 BWP
250 KRW2.42224 BWP
500 KRW4.84449 BWP
1000 KRW9.68898 BWP
2000 KRW19.37796 BWP
5000 KRW48.44490 BWP
10000 KRW96.88980 BWP
20000 KRW193.77960 BWP
30000 KRW290.66940 BWP
40000 KRW387.55920 BWP
50000 KRW484.44900 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South Korean Won
1 BWP103.21000 KRW
5 BWP516.05000 KRW
10 BWP1,032.10000 KRW
20 BWP2,064.20000 KRW
50 BWP5,160.50000 KRW
100 BWP10,321.00000 KRW
250 BWP25,802.50000 KRW
500 BWP51,605.00000 KRW
1000 BWP103,210.00000 KRW
2000 BWP206,420.00000 KRW
5000 BWP516,050.00000 KRW
10000 BWP1,032,100.00000 KRW