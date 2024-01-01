40,000 South Korean wons to Botswanan pulas
Convert KRW to BWP at the real exchange rate
KRW to BWP conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.00969 BWP
0
|1 KRW to BWP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0100
|0.0101
|Low
|0.0097
|0.0097
|Average
|0.0098
|0.0099
|Change
|-1.55%
|-0.95%
1 KRW to BWP stats
The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0100 and a 30 day low of 0.0097. This means the 30 day average was 0.0098. The change for KRW to BWP was -1.55.
The performance of KRW to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0101 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for KRW to BWP was -0.95.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Botswanan Pula
|1 KRW
|0.00969 BWP
|5 KRW
|0.04844 BWP
|10 KRW
|0.09689 BWP
|20 KRW
|0.19378 BWP
|50 KRW
|0.48445 BWP
|100 KRW
|0.96890 BWP
|250 KRW
|2.42224 BWP
|500 KRW
|4.84449 BWP
|1000 KRW
|9.68898 BWP
|2000 KRW
|19.37796 BWP
|5000 KRW
|48.44490 BWP
|10000 KRW
|96.88980 BWP
|20000 KRW
|193.77960 BWP
|30000 KRW
|290.66940 BWP
|40000 KRW
|387.55920 BWP
|50000 KRW
|484.44900 BWP
|Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / South Korean Won
|1 BWP
|103.21000 KRW
|5 BWP
|516.05000 KRW
|10 BWP
|1,032.10000 KRW
|20 BWP
|2,064.20000 KRW
|50 BWP
|5,160.50000 KRW
|100 BWP
|10,321.00000 KRW
|250 BWP
|25,802.50000 KRW
|500 BWP
|51,605.00000 KRW
|1000 BWP
|103,210.00000 KRW
|2000 BWP
|206,420.00000 KRW
|5000 BWP
|516,050.00000 KRW
|10000 BWP
|1,032,100.00000 KRW