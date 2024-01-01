20,000 South Korean wons to Brazilian reais

Convert KRW to BRL at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = R$0.004120 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
KRW to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BRL
1 KRW to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00420.0042
Low0.00410.0040
Average0.00410.0041
Change-0.72%0.97%
1 KRW to BRL stats

The performance of KRW to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0042 and a 30 day low of 0.0041. This means the 30 day average was 0.0041. The change for KRW to BRL was -0.72.

The performance of KRW to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0042 and a 90 day low of 0.0040. This means the 90 day average was 0.0041. The change for KRW to BRL was 0.97.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9281.3841.510.77484.0811.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6270.83490.611.4267.684
1 CAD0.7230.6711.0910.55960.750.9565.152
1 AUD0.6620.6150.91710.51355.70.8774.723

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Brazilian Real
1 KRW0.00412 BRL
5 KRW0.02060 BRL
10 KRW0.04120 BRL
20 KRW0.08240 BRL
50 KRW0.20601 BRL
100 KRW0.41202 BRL
250 KRW1.03004 BRL
500 KRW2.06009 BRL
1000 KRW4.12017 BRL
2000 KRW8.24034 BRL
5000 KRW20.60085 BRL
10000 KRW41.20170 BRL
20000 KRW82.40340 BRL
30000 KRW123.60510 BRL
40000 KRW164.80680 BRL
50000 KRW206.00850 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / South Korean Won
1 BRL242.70800 KRW
5 BRL1,213.54000 KRW
10 BRL2,427.08000 KRW
20 BRL4,854.16000 KRW
50 BRL12,135.40000 KRW
100 BRL24,270.80000 KRW
250 BRL60,677.00000 KRW
500 BRL121,354.00000 KRW
1000 BRL242,708.00000 KRW
2000 BRL485,416.00000 KRW
5000 BRL1,213,540.00000 KRW
10000 BRL2,427,080.00000 KRW