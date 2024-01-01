40,000 South Korean wons to Argentine pesos

Convert KRW to ARS at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = $0.7126 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
KRW to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ARS
1 KRW to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.73770.7377
Low0.71260.6709
Average0.72440.7096
Change-1.49%6.08%
1 KRW to ARS stats

The performance of KRW to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7377 and a 30 day low of 0.7126. This means the 30 day average was 0.7244. The change for KRW to ARS was -1.49.

The performance of KRW to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7377 and a 90 day low of 0.6709. This means the 90 day average was 0.7096. The change for KRW to ARS was 6.08.

How to convert South Korean wons to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Argentine Peso
1 KRW0.71263 ARS
5 KRW3.56316 ARS
10 KRW7.12632 ARS
20 KRW14.25264 ARS
50 KRW35.63160 ARS
100 KRW71.26320 ARS
250 KRW178.15800 ARS
500 KRW356.31600 ARS
1000 KRW712.63200 ARS
2000 KRW1,425.26400 ARS
5000 KRW3,563.16000 ARS
10000 KRW7,126.32000 ARS
20000 KRW14,252.64000 ARS
30000 KRW21,378.96000 ARS
40000 KRW28,505.28000 ARS
50000 KRW35,631.60000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / South Korean Won
1 ARS1.40325 KRW
5 ARS7.01625 KRW
10 ARS14.03250 KRW
20 ARS28.06500 KRW
50 ARS70.16250 KRW
100 ARS140.32500 KRW
250 ARS350.81250 KRW
500 ARS701.62500 KRW
1000 ARS1,403.25000 KRW
2000 ARS2,806.50000 KRW
5000 ARS7,016.25000 KRW
10000 ARS14,032.50000 KRW