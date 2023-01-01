20 Comorian francs to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KMF to ILS at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
0.16 ils

1.00000 KMF = 0.00814 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624051.0969591.21241.463821.620190.9447818.727
1 GBP1.1595511.272105.7681.697421.878741.0955221.7155
1 USD0.91160.786164183.15091.334451.4770.8612517.0719
1 INR0.01096340.009454660.012026310.01604850.01776280.01035770.205312

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KMF0.00814 ILS
5 KMF0.04068 ILS
10 KMF0.08135 ILS
20 KMF0.16271 ILS
50 KMF0.40677 ILS
100 KMF0.81353 ILS
250 KMF2.03383 ILS
500 KMF4.06766 ILS
1000 KMF8.13533 ILS
2000 KMF16.27066 ILS
5000 KMF40.67665 ILS
10000 KMF81.35330 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Comorian Franc
1 ILS122.92100 KMF
5 ILS614.60500 KMF
10 ILS1229.21000 KMF
20 ILS2458.42000 KMF
50 ILS6146.05000 KMF
100 ILS12292.10000 KMF
250 ILS30730.25000 KMF
500 ILS61460.50000 KMF
1000 ILS122921.00000 KMF
2000 ILS245842.00000 KMF
5000 ILS614605.00000 KMF
10000 ILS1229210.00000 KMF