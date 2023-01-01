10 Comorian francs to Euros

Convert KMF to EUR

10 kmf
0.02 eur

1.00000 KMF = 0.00203 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Euro
1 KMF0.00203 EUR
5 KMF0.01016 EUR
10 KMF0.02033 EUR
20 KMF0.04065 EUR
50 KMF0.10163 EUR
100 KMF0.20327 EUR
250 KMF0.50817 EUR
500 KMF1.01633 EUR
1000 KMF2.03267 EUR
2000 KMF4.06534 EUR
5000 KMF10.16335 EUR
10000 KMF20.32670 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Comorian Franc
1 EUR491.96300 KMF
5 EUR2459.81500 KMF
10 EUR4919.63000 KMF
20 EUR9839.26000 KMF
50 EUR24598.15000 KMF
100 EUR49196.30000 KMF
250 EUR122990.75000 KMF
500 EUR245981.50000 KMF
1000 EUR491963.00000 KMF
2000 EUR983926.00000 KMF
5000 EUR2459815.00000 KMF
10000 EUR4919630.00000 KMF