10 Cambodian riels to US dollars

Convert KHR to USD at the real exchange rate

10 khr
0.00 usd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00024 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:58
Wise

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478740.911557.1336522.360383.16370.786164
1 CAD0.74937211.108130.6831115.3457616.756762.32060.589129
1 AUD0.676250.90242210.6164544.8241315.121256.23950.531643
1 EUR1.0971.463891.6221817.8256124.5391.23060.862425

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / US Dollar
1 KHR0.00024 USD
5 KHR0.00122 USD
10 KHR0.00243 USD
20 KHR0.00487 USD
50 KHR0.01217 USD
100 KHR0.02433 USD
250 KHR0.06083 USD
500 KHR0.12165 USD
1000 KHR0.24331 USD
2000 KHR0.48662 USD
5000 KHR1.21654 USD
10000 KHR2.43309 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 USD4110.00000 KHR
5 USD20550.00000 KHR
10 USD41100.00000 KHR
20 USD82200.00000 KHR
50 USD205500.00000 KHR
100 USD411000.00000 KHR
250 USD1027500.00000 KHR
500 USD2055000.00000 KHR
1000 USD4110000.00000 KHR
2000 USD8220000.00000 KHR
5000 USD20550000.00000 KHR
10000 USD41100000.00000 KHR