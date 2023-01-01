500 Cambodian riels to Mauritian rupees

Convert KHR to MUR

500 khr
5.36 mur

1.00000 KHR = 0.01073 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Mauritian Rupee
1 KHR0.01073 MUR
5 KHR0.05365 MUR
10 KHR0.10730 MUR
20 KHR0.21459 MUR
50 KHR0.53648 MUR
100 KHR1.07296 MUR
250 KHR2.68240 MUR
500 KHR5.36480 MUR
1000 KHR10.72960 MUR
2000 KHR21.45920 MUR
5000 KHR53.64800 MUR
10000 KHR107.29600 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Cambodian Riel
1 MUR93.20020 KHR
5 MUR466.00100 KHR
10 MUR932.00200 KHR
20 MUR1864.00400 KHR
50 MUR4660.01000 KHR
100 MUR9320.02000 KHR
250 MUR23300.05000 KHR
500 MUR46600.10000 KHR
1000 MUR93200.20000 KHR
2000 MUR186400.40000 KHR
5000 MUR466001.00000 KHR
10000 MUR932002.00000 KHR