1 thousand Cambodian riels to British pounds sterling

Convert KHR to GBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
0.19 gbp

1.00000 KHR = 0.00019 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862361.0967591.20331.463781.622890.9446718.7225
1 GBP1.1596111.2718105.761.697411.881921.0954521.7108
1 USD0.91180.786287183.15781.334651.479730.8613517.0709
1 INR0.01096450.009455360.012025310.01604960.01779420.0103580.205283

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riels

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / British Pound Sterling
1 KHR0.00019 GBP
5 KHR0.00096 GBP
10 KHR0.00191 GBP
20 KHR0.00383 GBP
50 KHR0.00957 GBP
100 KHR0.01913 GBP
250 KHR0.04783 GBP
500 KHR0.09566 GBP
1000 KHR0.19131 GBP
2000 KHR0.38262 GBP
5000 KHR0.95656 GBP
10000 KHR1.91311 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Cambodian Riel
1 GBP5227.10000 KHR
5 GBP26135.50000 KHR
10 GBP52271.00000 KHR
20 GBP104542.00000 KHR
50 GBP261355.00000 KHR
100 GBP522710.00000 KHR
250 GBP1306775.00000 KHR
500 GBP2613550.00000 KHR
1000 GBP5227100.00000 KHR
2000 GBP10454200.00000 KHR
5000 GBP26135500.00000 KHR
10000 GBP52271000.00000 KHR