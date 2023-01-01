250 Cambodian riels to Swiss francs

Convert KHR to CHF at the real exchange rate

250 khr
0.05 chf

1.00000 KHR = 0.00021 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:56
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334451.478090.911557.1310522.35983.15760.786164
1 CAD0.74937211.107640.6831115.3438116.755762.3160.589129
1 AUD0.676550.90282210.6167274.8245115.12756.26030.531879
1 EUR1.0971.463891.6214617.8227624.528591.22390.862435

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swiss Franc
1 KHR0.00021 CHF
5 KHR0.00105 CHF
10 KHR0.00209 CHF
20 KHR0.00419 CHF
50 KHR0.01047 CHF
100 KHR0.02095 CHF
250 KHR0.05237 CHF
500 KHR0.10474 CHF
1000 KHR0.20948 CHF
2000 KHR0.41895 CHF
5000 KHR1.04739 CHF
10000 KHR2.09477 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Cambodian Riel
1 CHF4773.80000 KHR
5 CHF23869.00000 KHR
10 CHF47738.00000 KHR
20 CHF95476.00000 KHR
50 CHF238690.00000 KHR
100 CHF477380.00000 KHR
250 CHF1193450.00000 KHR
500 CHF2386900.00000 KHR
1000 CHF4773800.00000 KHR
2000 CHF9547600.00000 KHR
5000 CHF23869000.00000 KHR
10000 CHF47738000.00000 KHR