50 khr
0.02 aud

1.00000 KHR = 0.00036 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:45
Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.334851.480060.911657.130322.363283.16170.786287
1 CAD0.74914811.108780.6829685.3416516.753562.30040.589045
1 AUD0.675650.90189110.6159634.8175915.109756.18820.531255
1 EUR1.09691.46421.6234717.8212324.530591.22010.86247

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Australian Dollar
1 KHR0.00036 AUD
5 KHR0.00180 AUD
10 KHR0.00360 AUD
20 KHR0.00720 AUD
50 KHR0.01801 AUD
100 KHR0.03601 AUD
250 KHR0.09003 AUD
500 KHR0.18006 AUD
1000 KHR0.36011 AUD
2000 KHR0.72022 AUD
5000 KHR1.80055 AUD
10000 KHR3.60111 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 AUD2776.92000 KHR
5 AUD13884.60000 KHR
10 AUD27769.20000 KHR
20 AUD55538.40000 KHR
50 AUD138846.00000 KHR
100 AUD277692.00000 KHR
250 AUD694230.00000 KHR
500 AUD1388460.00000 KHR
1000 AUD2776920.00000 KHR
2000 AUD5553840.00000 KHR
5000 AUD13884600.00000 KHR
10000 AUD27769200.00000 KHR