1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels

Convert KGS to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 kgs
40.98 ils

1.00000 KGS = 0.04098 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7858851.334251.479840.911383.10943.67250.86075
1 GBP1.2724511.697771.883021.15955105.7534.673071.09527
1 CAD0.7494850.58900911.109120.68299562.28922.752480.645119
1 AUD0.675750.5310620.90161910.61580256.16122.481690.581652

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KGS0.04098 ILS
5 KGS0.20488 ILS
10 KGS0.40975 ILS
20 KGS0.81951 ILS
50 KGS2.04877 ILS
100 KGS4.09754 ILS
250 KGS10.24385 ILS
500 KGS20.48770 ILS
1000 KGS40.97540 ILS
2000 KGS81.95080 ILS
5000 KGS204.87700 ILS
10000 KGS409.75400 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kyrgystani Som
1 ILS24.40490 KGS
5 ILS122.02450 KGS
10 ILS244.04900 KGS
20 ILS488.09800 KGS
50 ILS1220.24500 KGS
100 ILS2440.49000 KGS
250 ILS6101.22500 KGS
500 ILS12202.45000 KGS
1000 ILS24404.90000 KGS
2000 ILS48809.80000 KGS
5000 ILS122024.50000 KGS
10000 ILS244049.00000 KGS