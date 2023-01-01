1 Kenyan shilling to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert KES to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 kes
4 xof

1.00000 KES = 3.86340 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3288789.3351.333750.91070.7854841.4791883.0916
1 SGD0.7525591594.0211.003730.6853590.5911231.1131762.5313
1 NGN0.001266890.0016834410.001689710.001153760.0009951220.001873960.105268
1 CAD0.7497660.996289591.81610.6828160.5889291.1090462.2992

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 KES3.86340 XOF
5 KES19.31700 XOF
10 KES38.63400 XOF
20 KES77.26800 XOF
50 KES193.17000 XOF
100 KES386.34000 XOF
250 KES965.85000 XOF
500 KES1931.70000 XOF
1000 KES3863.40000 XOF
2000 KES7726.80000 XOF
5000 KES19317.00000 XOF
10000 KES38634.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Kenyan Shilling
1 XOF0.25884 KES
5 XOF1.29419 KES
10 XOF2.58839 KES
20 XOF5.17678 KES
50 XOF12.94195 KES
100 XOF25.88390 KES
250 XOF64.70975 KES
500 XOF129.41950 KES
1000 XOF258.83900 KES
2000 XOF517.67800 KES
5000 XOF1294.19500 KES
10000 XOF2588.39000 KES