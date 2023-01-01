1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Tunisian dinars

Convert KES to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 kes
20.007 tnd

1.00000 KES = 0.02001 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 KES0.02001 TND
5 KES0.10004 TND
10 KES0.20007 TND
20 KES0.40015 TND
50 KES1.00037 TND
100 KES2.00074 TND
250 KES5.00185 TND
500 KES10.00370 TND
1000 KES20.00740 TND
2000 KES40.01480 TND
5000 KES100.03700 TND
10000 KES200.07400 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TND49.98140 KES
5 TND249.90700 KES
10 TND499.81400 KES
20 TND999.62800 KES
50 TND2499.07000 KES
100 TND4998.14000 KES
250 TND12495.35000 KES
500 TND24990.70000 KES
1000 TND49981.40000 KES
2000 TND99962.80000 KES
5000 TND249907.00000 KES
10000 TND499814.00000 KES