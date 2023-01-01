50 Kenyan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert KES to NIO at the real exchange rate

50 kes
11.87 nio

1.00000 KES = 0.23736 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8625651.09891.24631.464131.62390.94526518.7489
1 GBP1.1593311.2729105.7811.697351.882571.0958821.7354
1 USD0.91070.785608183.10231.333451.478960.8608517.0755
1 INR0.01095930.00945350.012033410.01604590.01779690.01035890.205476

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KES0.23736 NIO
5 KES1.18680 NIO
10 KES2.37361 NIO
20 KES4.74722 NIO
50 KES11.86805 NIO
100 KES23.73610 NIO
250 KES59.34025 NIO
500 KES118.68050 NIO
1000 KES237.36100 NIO
2000 KES474.72200 NIO
5000 KES1186.80500 NIO
10000 KES2373.61000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kenyan Shilling
1 NIO4.21300 KES
5 NIO21.06500 KES
10 NIO42.13000 KES
20 NIO84.26000 KES
50 NIO210.65000 KES
100 NIO421.30000 KES
250 NIO1053.25000 KES
500 NIO2106.50000 KES
1000 NIO4213.00000 KES
2000 NIO8426.00000 KES
5000 NIO21065.00000 KES
10000 NIO42130.00000 KES