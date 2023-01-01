10 Kenyan shillings to Namibian dollars

Convert KES to NAD at the real exchange rate

10 kes
1.19 nad

1.00000 KES = 0.11853 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:57
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Namibian Dollar
1 KES0.11853 NAD
5 KES0.59266 NAD
10 KES1.18532 NAD
20 KES2.37064 NAD
50 KES5.92660 NAD
100 KES11.85320 NAD
250 KES29.63300 NAD
500 KES59.26600 NAD
1000 KES118.53200 NAD
2000 KES237.06400 NAD
5000 KES592.66000 NAD
10000 KES1185.32000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 NAD8.43655 KES
5 NAD42.18275 KES
10 NAD84.36550 KES
20 NAD168.73100 KES
50 NAD421.82750 KES
100 NAD843.65500 KES
250 NAD2109.13750 KES
500 NAD4218.27500 KES
1000 NAD8436.55000 KES
2000 NAD16873.10000 KES
5000 NAD42182.75000 KES
10000 NAD84365.50000 KES