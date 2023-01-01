10 Kenyan shillings to Mozambican meticals

Convert KES to MZN at the real exchange rate

10 kes
4.13 mzn

1.00000 KES = 0.41337 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.32865789.3151.33350.91050.7855151.4789683.0762
1 SGD0.7526441594.0731.003650.6852810.5912131.1131362.5268
1 NGN0.001266920.001683310.001689440.001153530.0009951860.001873730.105251
1 CAD0.7499060.996363591.91210.6827880.5890631.1090862.2994

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 KES0.41337 MZN
5 KES2.06685 MZN
10 KES4.13371 MZN
20 KES8.26742 MZN
50 KES20.66855 MZN
100 KES41.33710 MZN
250 KES103.34275 MZN
500 KES206.68550 MZN
1000 KES413.37100 MZN
2000 KES826.74200 MZN
5000 KES2066.85500 MZN
10000 KES4133.71000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kenyan Shilling
1 MZN2.41913 KES
5 MZN12.09565 KES
10 MZN24.19130 KES
20 MZN48.38260 KES
50 MZN120.95650 KES
100 MZN241.91300 KES
250 MZN604.78250 KES
500 MZN1209.56500 KES
1000 MZN2419.13000 KES
2000 MZN4838.26000 KES
5000 MZN12095.65000 KES
10000 MZN24191.30000 KES