1 thousand Kenyan shillings to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert KES to MVR at the real exchange rate

1000 kes
99.63 mvr

1.00000 KES = 0.09963 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8626351.098291.27631.464561.624440.94530518.7517
1 GBP1.1592411.27315105.8171.697871.883221.0958321.7389
1 USD0.910550.785453183.11451.33361.479180.860817.0749
1 INR0.01095570.009450260.012031610.01604530.01779690.01035680.205438

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KES0.09963 MVR
5 KES0.49814 MVR
10 KES0.99628 MVR
20 KES1.99256 MVR
50 KES4.98140 MVR
100 KES9.96281 MVR
250 KES24.90703 MVR
500 KES49.81405 MVR
1000 KES99.62810 MVR
2000 KES199.25620 MVR
5000 KES498.14050 MVR
10000 KES996.28100 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kenyan Shilling
1 MVR10.03730 KES
5 MVR50.18650 KES
10 MVR100.37300 KES
20 MVR200.74600 KES
50 MVR501.86500 KES
100 MVR1003.73000 KES
250 MVR2509.32500 KES
500 MVR5018.65000 KES
1000 MVR10037.30000 KES
2000 MVR20074.60000 KES
5000 MVR50186.50000 KES
10000 MVR100373.00000 KES