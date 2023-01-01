1 Kenyan shilling to Jordanian dinars

Convert KES to JOD at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.005 jod

1.00000 KES = 0.00459 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.3289789.6671.33370.91080.7855461.4785283.1365
1 SGD0.7525021594.2261.003610.685370.5911251.1125962.5604
1 NGN0.001266360.0016828610.001688940.001153380.0009947810.001872340.10528
1 CAD0.7497940.996401592.08710.6829030.5889971.1085962.3352

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Jordanian Dinar
1 KES0.00459 JOD
5 KES0.02294 JOD
10 KES0.04588 JOD
20 KES0.09175 JOD
50 KES0.22938 JOD
100 KES0.45876 JOD
250 KES1.14689 JOD
500 KES2.29378 JOD
1000 KES4.58755 JOD
2000 KES9.17510 JOD
5000 KES22.93775 JOD
10000 KES45.87550 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 JOD217.98100 KES
5 JOD1089.90500 KES
10 JOD2179.81000 KES
20 JOD4359.62000 KES
50 JOD10899.05000 KES
100 JOD21798.10000 KES
250 JOD54495.25000 KES
500 JOD108990.50000 KES
1000 JOD217981.00000 KES
2000 JOD435962.00000 KES
5000 JOD1089905.00000 KES
10000 JOD2179810.00000 KES