1 Kenyan shilling to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert KES to BOB at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.04 bob

1.00000 KES = 0.04491 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KES0.04491 BOB
5 KES0.22455 BOB
10 KES0.44909 BOB
20 KES0.89818 BOB
50 KES2.24546 BOB
100 KES4.49092 BOB
250 KES11.22730 BOB
500 KES22.45460 BOB
1000 KES44.90920 BOB
2000 KES89.81840 BOB
5000 KES224.54600 BOB
10000 KES449.09200 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kenyan Shilling
1 BOB22.26710 KES
5 BOB111.33550 KES
10 BOB222.67100 KES
20 BOB445.34200 KES
50 BOB1113.35500 KES
100 BOB2226.71000 KES
250 BOB5566.77500 KES
500 BOB11133.55000 KES
1000 BOB22267.10000 KES
2000 BOB44534.20000 KES
5000 BOB111335.50000 KES
10000 BOB222671.00000 KES