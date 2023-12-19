5000 Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds

Convert JPY to EGP at the real exchange rate

5,000 jpy
1,075.02 egp

1.00000 JPY = 0.21500 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7852070.91121.478311.333750.861457.11851.3285
1 GBP1.2735511.16051.88271.69861.097119.065771.69191
1 EUR1.097450.86169511.622371.463720.9453757.81221.45796
1 AUD0.676450.5311530.61638310.9022150.5827284.815310.898664

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Egyptian Pound
100 JPY21.50040 EGP
1000 JPY215.00400 EGP
1500 JPY322.50600 EGP
2000 JPY430.00800 EGP
3000 JPY645.01200 EGP
5000 JPY1075.02000 EGP
5400 JPY1161.02160 EGP
10000 JPY2150.04000 EGP
15000 JPY3225.06000 EGP
20000 JPY4300.08000 EGP
25000 JPY5375.10000 EGP
30000 JPY6450.12000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Japanese Yen
1 EGP4.65108 JPY
5 EGP23.25540 JPY
10 EGP46.51080 JPY
20 EGP93.02160 JPY
50 EGP232.55400 JPY
100 EGP465.10800 JPY
250 EGP1162.77000 JPY
500 EGP2325.54000 JPY
1000 EGP4651.08000 JPY
2000 EGP9302.16000 JPY
5000 EGP23255.40000 JPY
10000 EGP46510.80000 JPY