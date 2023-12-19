15000 Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds

Convert JPY to EGP at the real exchange rate

15000 jpy
3224.84 egp

1.00000 JPY = 0.21499 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:42
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7851450.91121.478421.333750.861457.11851.3285
1 GBP1.2736511.160521.882981.698731.097099.066481.69204
1 EUR1.097450.8616811.622491.463720.945347.81221.45796
1 AUD0.67640.5310720.61633810.9021490.5826854.814950.898597

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Egyptian Pound
100 JPY21.49890 EGP
1000 JPY214.98900 EGP
1500 JPY322.48350 EGP
2000 JPY429.97800 EGP
3000 JPY644.96700 EGP
5000 JPY1074.94500 EGP
5400 JPY1160.94060 EGP
10000 JPY2149.89000 EGP
15000 JPY3224.83500 EGP
20000 JPY4299.78000 EGP
25000 JPY5374.72500 EGP
30000 JPY6449.67000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Japanese Yen
1 EGP4.65140 JPY
5 EGP23.25700 JPY
10 EGP46.51400 JPY
20 EGP93.02800 JPY
50 EGP232.57000 JPY
100 EGP465.14000 JPY
250 EGP1162.85000 JPY
500 EGP2325.70000 JPY
1000 EGP4651.40000 JPY
2000 EGP9302.80000 JPY
5000 EGP23257.00000 JPY
10000 EGP46514.00000 JPY