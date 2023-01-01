10 Jordanian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert JOD to XOF at the real exchange rate

10 jod
8426 xof

1.00000 JOD = 842.58000 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
How to convert Jordanian dinars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JOD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JOD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 JOD842.58000 XOF
5 JOD4212.90000 XOF
10 JOD8425.80000 XOF
20 JOD16851.60000 XOF
50 JOD42129.00000 XOF
100 JOD84258.00000 XOF
250 JOD210645.00000 XOF
500 JOD421290.00000 XOF
1000 JOD842580.00000 XOF
2000 JOD1685160.00000 XOF
5000 JOD4212900.00000 XOF
10000 JOD8425800.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Jordanian Dinar
1 XOF0.00119 JOD
5 XOF0.00593 JOD
10 XOF0.01187 JOD
20 XOF0.02374 JOD
50 XOF0.05934 JOD
100 XOF0.11868 JOD
250 XOF0.29671 JOD
500 XOF0.59342 JOD
1000 XOF1.18683 JOD
2000 XOF2.37366 JOD
5000 XOF5.93415 JOD
10000 XOF11.86830 JOD