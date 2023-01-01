1 Jordanian dinar to Tunisian dinars

Convert JOD to TND at the real exchange rate

1 jod
4.354 tnd

1.00000 JOD = 4.35378 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8612451.0976591.19131.464871.623380.9451518.7639
1 GBP1.1611111.27445105.881.700821.884861.0974221.7862
1 USD0.911050.784652183.07871.334551.478960.8611517.0946
1 INR0.0109660.009444690.012036810.01606370.01780190.01036550.205764

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JOD4.35378 TND
5 JOD21.76890 TND
10 JOD43.53780 TND
20 JOD87.07560 TND
50 JOD217.68900 TND
100 JOD435.37800 TND
250 JOD1088.44500 TND
500 JOD2176.89000 TND
1000 JOD4353.78000 TND
2000 JOD8707.56000 TND
5000 JOD21768.90000 TND
10000 JOD43537.80000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TND0.22969 JOD
5 TND1.14843 JOD
10 TND2.29686 JOD
20 TND4.59372 JOD
50 TND11.48430 JOD
100 TND22.96860 JOD
250 TND57.42150 JOD
500 TND114.84300 JOD
1000 TND229.68600 JOD
2000 TND459.37200 JOD
5000 TND1148.43000 JOD
10000 TND2296.86000 JOD