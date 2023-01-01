1 Jordanian dinar to Saint Helena pounds

Convert JOD to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 jod
1.11 shp

1.00000 JOD = 1.10648 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8613651.0977591.20851.464841.623770.9452818.7578
1 GBP1.1609511.27435105.8821.700491.884991.0974221.7755
1 USD0.910950.784714183.08681.33441.479180.8611517.0875
1 INR0.01096390.009444510.012035610.01606030.01780280.01036450.205658

Top currency pairings for Jordanian dinar

JOD to USD

JOD to CAD

JOD to SGD

JOD to ZAR

JOD to EUR

JOD to GBP

JOD to AED

JOD to AUD

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 JOD1.10648 SHP
5 JOD5.53240 SHP
10 JOD11.06480 SHP
20 JOD22.12960 SHP
50 JOD55.32400 SHP
100 JOD110.64800 SHP
250 JOD276.62000 SHP
500 JOD553.24000 SHP
1000 JOD1106.48000 SHP
2000 JOD2212.96000 SHP
5000 JOD5532.40000 SHP
10000 JOD11064.80000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Jordanian Dinar
1 SHP0.90377 JOD
5 SHP4.51885 JOD
10 SHP9.03769 JOD
20 SHP18.07538 JOD
50 SHP45.18845 JOD
100 SHP90.37690 JOD
250 SHP225.94225 JOD
500 SHP451.88450 JOD
1000 SHP903.76900 JOD
2000 SHP1807.53800 JOD
5000 SHP4518.84500 JOD
10000 SHP9037.69000 JOD