250 jod
135.718 omr

1.00000 JOD = 0.54287 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPAEDAUD
1 USD11.33421.328618.33930.910950.784163.67261.47863
1 CAD0.74951310.99580313.74550.6827720.5877382.752661.10825
1 SGD0.7526721.00421113.80350.685650.5902152.764261.11293
1 ZAR0.05452790.07275090.072445510.04967220.04275840.2002580.0806265

Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Omani Rial
1 JOD0.54287 OMR
5 JOD2.71436 OMR
10 JOD5.42872 OMR
20 JOD10.85744 OMR
50 JOD27.14360 OMR
100 JOD54.28720 OMR
250 JOD135.71800 OMR
500 JOD271.43600 OMR
1000 JOD542.87200 OMR
2000 JOD1085.74400 OMR
5000 JOD2714.36000 OMR
10000 JOD5428.72000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Jordanian Dinar
1 OMR1.84205 JOD
5 OMR9.21025 JOD
10 OMR18.42050 JOD
20 OMR36.84100 JOD
50 OMR92.10250 JOD
100 OMR184.20500 JOD
250 OMR460.51250 JOD
500 OMR921.02500 JOD
1000 OMR1842.05000 JOD
2000 OMR3684.10000 JOD
5000 OMR9210.25000 JOD
10000 OMR18420.50000 JOD